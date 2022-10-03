2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Ohio Task Force 1 has saved 7 people so far from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Task Force 1 members dropped everything here in Northeast Ohio to rescue those caught in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Evan Schumann is the program manager at the task force.

He said around 5 firefighters are from fire departments here in Northeast Ohio.

They were recently in the southwestern golf coast of south Florida and are moving constantly.

The task force is a total of 83 brave members plus 7 canines.

Schumann said around 6 to 7 people have been rescued by the team so far.

And these efforts are ongoing.

“Checking on residencies going up and down subdivisions checking on houses anybody there if they needed anything,” Schumann said.

But that’s not all.

There have also been 42 evacuations and 11 general assists.

“They moved down from Georgia into Florida and started operations on Friday into Saturday,” he said.

But how is the task force doing?

Schumann says they are healthy and in good spirits but keen on what lies ahead.

“I can’t imagine a job that would be more fulfilling or personally satisfying than the ability to ensure that we can continue to deploy this team and make the team member’s needs met,” Schumann said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

Latest News

Dozens of people marched in Akron on Sunday, October 2, 2022 to break through the so-called...
Grieving families demand justice, ask tipsters to come forward at ‘Stop the Silence’ march in Akron
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
Grieving families demand justice, ask tipsters to come forward at ‘Stop the Silence’ march in...
Grieving families demand justice, ask tipsters to come forward at ‘Stop the Silence’ march in Akron
Ohio Task Force 1 has saved 7 people so far from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Ohio Task Force 1 has saved 7 people so far from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian