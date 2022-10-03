Ohio Task Force 1 has saved 7 people so far from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Task Force 1 members dropped everything here in Northeast Ohio to rescue those caught in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Evan Schumann is the program manager at the task force.

He said around 5 firefighters are from fire departments here in Northeast Ohio.

They were recently in the southwestern golf coast of south Florida and are moving constantly.

The task force is a total of 83 brave members plus 7 canines.

Schumann said around 6 to 7 people have been rescued by the team so far.

And these efforts are ongoing.

“Checking on residencies going up and down subdivisions checking on houses anybody there if they needed anything,” Schumann said.

But that’s not all.

There have also been 42 evacuations and 11 general assists.

“They moved down from Georgia into Florida and started operations on Friday into Saturday,” he said.

But how is the task force doing?

Schumann says they are healthy and in good spirits but keen on what lies ahead.

“I can’t imagine a job that would be more fulfilling or personally satisfying than the ability to ensure that we can continue to deploy this team and make the team member’s needs met,” Schumann said.

