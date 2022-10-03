2 Strong 4 Bullies
Plea expected from Conneaut man accused of raping, murdering girlfriend’s daughter in 2017

Joshua Gurto (Source: Conneaut police)
Joshua Gurto (Source: Conneaut Police Department)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Conneaut man accused of raping and murdering his girlfriend’s 13-month-old daughter in 2017 is scheduled to plead guilty in Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning.

Joshua Gurto is accused of killing Sereniti JazzLyn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley on Oct. 7, 2017 in an apartment in the 500 block of Clark Street in Conneaut.

According to police and the coroner, the toddler died of blunt force trauma.

“She was such a happy baby, she always smiled. She just learned how to walk. She would come outside waving. She had these bright blue eyes,” said neighbor Erica Smith.

Police said Gurto fled the area after the murder and was arrested on Oct. 27, 2017 at a gas station in Alleghany County, PA.

Joshua Gurto. (Source: Conneaut Police Department)
Joshua Gurto. (Source: Conneaut Police Department)

In October 2021, Ashtabula County Court Judge Marianne Sezon rejected a plea deal offered by the prosecution.

Sereniti Jazzlyn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley
Sereniti Jazzlyn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley

Visiting retired Judge Patricia Cosgrove has now been assigned to Gurto’s case.

