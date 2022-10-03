2 Strong 4 Bullies
U.S. Marshals offer reward for man wanted for robbery, assault

Cornell Holly (Source: U.S. Marshals)
(Source: U.S. Marshals)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive task force is looking for a fugitive wanted for a violent crime in April 2022.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Cornell Holly is a suspect in a robbery and an assault.

He is also wanted for a parole violation.

Holly, 35, is last known to be living in the Cleveland area.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html

