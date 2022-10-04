18-year-old murdered at Cleveland intersection, mother demands justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother is demanding justice after her 18-year-old son was murdered at an intersection in Cleveland on Saturday night.

Police found the man inside of a car near the intersections of Euclid Avenue and Green Road with a gunshot wound to the face on Oct. 1, according to previous reports.

Theresa James, Jarrell’s mother, said she will live the rest of her life without her only son.

“I have no children here anymore,” Theresa said. “It’s just so unreal. I miss my son so much.”

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated the homicide may be connected to a felonious assault shooting that happened earlier in the day in the 18000 block of Euclid Avenue.

“I can’t believe that my only son is gone,” Theresa said. “Whoever did this to him just gunned him down.”

Theresa said everyone knew how much she loved and needed her son, adding she can rest on the fact she did the best she could as a mother and their bond was unbreakable.

“Jarrell meant the world to me and he was loved by everyone.”

Anyone with information on the shooting has been asked to call 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

