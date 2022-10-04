19 Troubleshooters gets dangerous pothole paved on the city’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People driving near Denison and West 54th Street in the Stockyards neighborhood were dealing with a dangerous pothole with piece of rebar sticking out of it.

A lot of drivers were nearly driving into oncoming traffic or onto to the sidewalk to avoid it.

George Vandersummon, unfortunately, hit this pothole which caused more than $1,300 in damage to his car.

“This is horrible,” Vandersummon said. “You can’t have nothing nice in the city of Cleveland.”

Not knowing where to turn, he called the 19 Troubleshooters for help.

19 News immediately called the City of Cleveland to find out when it will be fixed. Within an hour, city crews were out there paving the spot.

Vandersummon is glad he called 19 News because we get results. He also hopes the city stays on top of fixing these potholes so no one else has to deal with what he did.

“If I would have called them, they probably wouldn’t have been out there,” Vandersummon said.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.