70-year-old woman dies in Madison Township accident

(Source: Madison Township Police Department)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old Mentor-on-the-Lake woman was killed in a multi-vehicle car accident on Friday, Sept. 30.

Madison Township police identified the victim as Peggy Shannon.

According to police, Shannon was a passenger in a Buick traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 near McMackin Road in the curb lane around 12:45 p.m.

The Buick was struck nearly head-on by the driver of a Pontiac traveling westbound on U.S. 20.

Police said the driver of the Pontiac appears to have gone left of center. He first hit a Toyota heading eastbound on U.S. 20 in the passing lane before crashing into the Buick.

The Buick was then rear-ended by a Ford.

EMS transported Shannon to University Hospital Geneva, where she later died from her injuries.

Four other victims were also transported to local hospitals. Their names and conditions have not been released.

Madison Township police and the Lake County Crash Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate the crash and no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

