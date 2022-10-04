2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron Mayor Horrigan won’t seek 3rd term

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan.
By Brian Koster
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced that he will not be seeking a third term as the city’s mayor Tuesday.

He released the following statement regarding his departure and his time spent in office:

After much consideration and self-reflection, I have decided not to seek a third term as the mayor of this great city. My reasons are my own, and they are without regret. It is the honor of my professional lifetime to serve as Akron’s 62nd mayor. It is my intention to complete my second term through December 2023 with the same vigor and integrity that I hope I have displayed so far. There’s still more work to be done. I’d like to thank the Akron community that continues to place their trust in me as a leader. Many of you have supported my vision for the community throughout my tenure as Mayor, and some through almost 30 years of public service. Finally, thank you to my family. My wife Deanna, daughters Cassidy, Kennedy, and Camille, granddaughters Luca and Winter, my mom, sisters, brother, and all who have supported me throughout this time. I’ve been blessed beyond belief.

Mayor Horrigan was sworn in as the 62nd Mayor of Akron on January 1, 2016, and was elected for a second term which began in 2020.

According to the Mayor’s office website, after earning a BA in Economics from Kent State University, Mayor Horrigan earned an education degree from the University of Akron. While obtaining his second degree, Mayor earned a living as a “curb boy” at the iconic Swenson’s restaurant. Recognizing an opportunity to give back to the North Hill community, he campaigned for and won election to Akron City Council’s Ward 1 in 1999, a position he held for nearly 8 years.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

