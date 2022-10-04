2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron moves closer to adding dash cameras to police cars

By Jim Nelson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of Akron City Council and the city’s police department gathered outside city hall on Monday as representatives from Axon showed off their dash camera technology, which could eventually be placed into Akron police cars.

The department’s lack of dash cameras has come under scrutiny this year, especially after the death of Jayland Walker.

The shooting was captured by the officers’ body cameras, but the initial traffic stop was not recorded.

“It’s not only about keeping the community and officers safe, it’s about transparency,” said Ward 5 councilwoman Tara Mosley. “This (would) keep everyone safe and honest.”

Council members held a special meeting Monday night, which was attended by the Axon representatives.

The company, best known for developing the Taser and later dash and body cameras, is already contracted by the city to equip officers with their body cameras.

Over the summer, city council showed support for spending money on the dash cameras, although a cost estimate wasn’t provided on Monday.

Mosley told 19 News the city has the funding through its capital budget, Issue 4 -- which reserves funding for public safety forces, and through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“It’s a win for everybody. It’s a win for the community with transparency. It’s a win for accountability with our officers but also accountability for everyone we interact with,” said Chief Steve Mylett.

Axon said the package they showed city officials would provide front-facing cameras and backseat cameras.

A representative said the cameras could be set up to record automatically when an officer turns on their lights and sirens.

