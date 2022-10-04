Ashtabula County school bus accident sends 2 to hospital

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jefferson Area local schools bus was involved in a head-on accident with an SUV in Plymouth Township near the Route 11 and Route 46 interchange Monday, according to Plymouth Township Fire Chief Bill Strubbe.

Plymouth Township Firefighters were called to the scene at about 2:10 pm.

Five children, a school aid, and the driver were on the bus at the time of the accident.

The driver of the SUV and a child were taken to an area hospital.

The child suffered minor injuries and the SUV driver’s condition is unknown.

Crews were assisted by Jefferson Emergency Rescue and Kingsville Township Fire Department, according to Chief Strubbe.

