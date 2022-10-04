2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Couple charged with indecency for ‘sex offense’ in line at Cedar Point haunted house

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Brunswick man and a Stow woman, both 38 years old, are now facing public indecency charges for an alleged “sex offense” at Cedar Point.

According to the investigation report from Sandusky police, officers were dispatched to Cedar Point on Friday night shortly before 9 p.m. after a 17-year-old girl reported witnessing the alleged incident while in line near the amusement park’s Fearground Freakshow haunted HalloWeekends attraction.

The teen witness, who also recorded a video of the incident on her phone, told Sandusky police that she saw the woman with her hand inside the man’s zipper “making a back and forth motion inside of the male’s pants.”

The investigating officers identified the two suspects and questioned them while still in the area.

While speaking with police, the man denied any inappropriate contact and said the couple has been “very intimate with each other” because the two recently started dating.

The teen’s video that she shared with police factored into to the couple’s arrest, according to the department’s report.

Police said the public indecency charge was upgraded to a second-degree misdemeanor because the witness was a minor.

Both suspects were transported to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for additional processing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association demands updated safety procedure
Diene Hines (Source: Lyndhurst police)
Hawken School bus driver accused of driving drunk on the highway
Cuyahoga County officials vote down proposed jail site
(Source: Madison Township Police Department)
70-year-old woman dies in Madison Township accident