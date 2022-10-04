Couple charged with indecency for ‘sex offense’ in line at Cedar Point haunted house

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Brunswick man and a Stow woman, both 38 years old, are now facing public indecency charges for an alleged “sex offense” at Cedar Point.

According to the investigation report from Sandusky police, officers were dispatched to Cedar Point on Friday night shortly before 9 p.m. after a 17-year-old girl reported witnessing the alleged incident while in line near the amusement park’s Fearground Freakshow haunted HalloWeekends attraction.

The teen witness, who also recorded a video of the incident on her phone, told Sandusky police that she saw the woman with her hand inside the man’s zipper “making a back and forth motion inside of the male’s pants.”

The investigating officers identified the two suspects and questioned them while still in the area.

While speaking with police, the man denied any inappropriate contact and said the couple has been “very intimate with each other” because the two recently started dating.

The teen’s video that she shared with police factored into to the couple’s arrest, according to the department’s report.

Police said the public indecency charge was upgraded to a second-degree misdemeanor because the witness was a minor.

Both suspects were transported to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for additional processing.

