Cuyahoga County officials vote down proposed jail site

(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Justice Center Executive Steering Committee voted down the proposal Tuesday afternoon to build the new Cuyahoga County Jail in the Industrial Valley area.

The 44-acre plot of land is located at 2700 Transport Road, just across the river from the Tremont neighborhood.

Currently, a storage business sits on the property, but it was the site of Standard Oil Refinery.

Tuesday’s vote failed mainly due to environmental concerns for the people who would have to work and stay there.

Cuyahoga County officials are now back to square one in picking a new jail site.

According to officials, it would cost $1.28 billion to renovate the current Cuyahoga County Justice Center and $960 million to build a new one.

Cuyahoga County Justice Center
Cuyahoga County Justice Center(WOIO)

The committee working on the new jail said the current jail is operationally inefficient, demands a large staff, and lacks the space to meet critical needs like a room for attorneys to meet with inmates and families.

