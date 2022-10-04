East Cleveland police officer pleads not guilty to theft, aggravated robbery while on duty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police officer indicted on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing from people while on duty, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning.

Alfonzo Cole, 34, was indicted on five counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of grand theft, three counts of theft, four counts of theft in office and one count of tampering with records.

Alfonzo Cole ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Cole and Willie Sims, 31, were taken into custody on July 9 after an investigation that was sparked by a call from East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner.

Cole and Sims allegedly stole from people while on duty from July 2020 to July 2021.

Willie Sims ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

On July 7, 2020, Sims responded to a gas station near Euclid and Shaw Avenues for a person involved in a verbal fight with a woman. Sims allegedly stole a gun and money from the victim’s car.

On Sept. 22, 2020, Cole pulled over a driver near Euclid Avenue and Marloes Avenue and allegedly stole money and marijuana from the car. He then also allegedly forged a sergeant’s signature.

On Nov. 8, 2020, Sims pulled over a driver on Paige Avenue and allegedly removed money from the trunk, belonging to the owner of the car.

On June 22, 2021, Cole executed a traffic stop on Bender Avenue and allegedly money, marijuana and a gun.

On June 22, 2021, Cole pulled over an 18-year-old man on Noble Road and allegedly stole a gun and bullets belonging to the driver’s mother.

On July 8, 2021, Sims executed a traffic stop on the same victim from the Nov. 8, 2020 incident and stole money and marijuana edibles.

On July 8, 2021, Sims and Cole executed a traffic stop at a gas station located near Euclid Avenue and Superior Road. and allegedly stole money from the victim.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies executed a search warrant at Cole’s house on July 13, 2021 and recovered the guns from both June 22 traffic stops, along with with the marijuana edibles, said Prosecutor O’Malley.

Cole will return to court on Oct. 20.

There is no next court date for Sims.

Both men remain out on bond.