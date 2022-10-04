Hawken School bus driver accused of driving drunk on the highway

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood woman was charged with OVI, after allegedly driving a school bus for Hawken School drunk on the highway.

Lyndhurst police said Diene Hines, 60, was spotted by a caller around 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 23.

The caller told police Hines was swaying between the lanes on I-271, drove over the lane markers at the top of the exit ramp to Cedar Road and then was hitting curbs while driving down Cedar Road.

Police officers met Hines in the school bus parking lot and took her into custody.

On Sept. 27, Hines pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Lyndhurst Municipal Court.

She remains out on bond and there is no next court date.

19 News has reached out to Hawken School for a statement.

