‘I’ve never been so terrified in my life’: Dad says shot fired at Summit Mall traumatized kids

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of people were left scrambling and running for cover on Sunday after a shot was fired inside Summit Mall in Fairlawn.

A Wadsworth dad said his kids won’t be back at Summit Mall anytime soon especially since this is the second time in just over a month police have been called here for an incident involving a gun. The dad says the most terrifying part for him was when he heard the gunshot, he was separated from his kids.

“Yeah, it was like one of those movies you know,” Tuan Duong. “You see people running around, you don’t expect it and you know as a dad you think you’re like a superhero trying to help your kids and whatnot, but it was unnerving.”

Duong says it’s become a tradition to take his three kids to the mall after church. He gives them a couple of bucks and lets them shop around, but sadly, what once was a fun family outing has now left his three young daughters traumatized.

“I have three kids that will never want to come back,” the dad said. “We got the trauma counselors at school ready for that and they talked about it all yesterday, I’ve never been so terrified in my life, and to not be right there for my kids, I was disappointed.”

Duong says when he heard the shot, his heart sank.

“It sounded like a balloon popped you know, and I poked my head out just people were screaming and laying on the ground and they uh tried to close the gate on me so that I could be safe, but my kids were out in the mall,” Duong recalled.

Fairlawn police said on Sunday afternoon they received several calls about a fight and someone shooting at the Summit Mall.

When officers arrived, they said a man and a woman said they were assaulted. Police said the man, who had a CCW permit, said two men approached him from behind and started a fight, so he pulled out his pistol and was tackled by one of the men.

During the scuffle a shot went off and hit the ceiling, sending shoppers and employees into a panic, desperately trying to run for cover.

“When I poked my head out there was a fella that had tackled a couple of people to the ground and at the kiosks, in the middle of the mall there was just people hovering behind the kiosks and then when I got out, I walked through and you kind of duck into any corner you can,” the father said.

He said he found one of his daughters in Zumiez. The other two managed to make their way outside to his truck.

“So, they knew where to go they were very smart about it, very safe but terrified, screaming and crying,” said Duong. “It was rough.”

This isn’t the first time a gun has created panic at Summit Mall. On August 27th a gun was pulled during a fight near the food court. In that case, no shots were fired, but a 21-year-old man was arrested. Thankfully in both cases, no one was hurt but Fairlawn police said they would be stepping up patrols at Summit Mall.

“It’s sad that they couldn’t control themselves to not take the gun out because of an argument you know we’re supposed to de-escalate those things but to have guns here it’s unnerving you know,” Duong said. “You’ve heard about it in other malls too. I don’t know if this is the place for them.”

Police said they questioned the couple involved and let them go. The two other men were nowhere to be found but detectives did take the gun as evidence. The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.