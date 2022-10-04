Man hospitalized after car crashes into pole near Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a Cleveland-area hospital overnight following a crash near the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

The single-car crash was reported on Broadview Road near Tate Avenue before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities said the man was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition after the car he was in crashed into a utility pole.

Correction on the Broadview MVA.The Cross street was Tate Street not Taft. My apologies. pic.twitter.com/CFp6we27eB — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) October 4, 2022

Traffic in the northbound direction was able to get by under police direction while crash investigators were on scene.

