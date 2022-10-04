2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Massillon Post Office Operations Manager convicted for stealing from, delaying US Mail

54-year-old Bruce Murdock, Jr. was sentenced to six months in prison and was ordered to pay $8,346.96 in restitution and a $20,000 fine.
54-year-old Bruce Murdock, Jr. was sentenced to six months in prison and was ordered to pay...
54-year-old Bruce Murdock, Jr. was sentenced to six months in prison and was ordered to pay $8,346.96 in restitution and a $20,000 fine.(Rusty Clark / CC BY 2.0)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon Post Office Operations Manager was convicted in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio for delaying and stealing U.S. Mail as a postal service employee, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General (USPS OIG) caught a West Area Post Office Operation Manager, 54-year-old Bruce Murdock, Jr. from Massillon, removing packages from mail streams prior to them being scanned and marked as delivered to the Massillon Post Office, the release said. The packages would be marked ‘Lost’ as a result of Murdock’s actions.

Officials said federal authorities saw Murdock remove packages from the mail stream every day before bringing the stolen items to his office where he had repackaging supplies.

Murdock would then put some of the repackaged items back onto the mail stream while not returning some of the items to the stream at all, the release said.

Authorities were unable to determine the total loss amount, nor the total number of victims impacted by Murdock’s actions due to Murdock’s position and access to the mail before it was scanned, the release said.

Murdock pleaded guilty on Oct. 4 to delay or destruction of mail and theft of mail by a postal service employee, the release said. Murdock was sentenced to six months in prison and was ordered to pay $8,346.96 in restitution and a $20,000 fine by U.S. District Judge John Adams.

Adams said Murdock’s actions “cast aspersions” on postal employees around the country during the sentencing hearing.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan.
Akron Mayor Horrigan won’t seek 3rd term
Mother of 18-year-old murdered in Cleveland demands justice
18-year-old murdered at Cleveland intersection, mother demands justice
Mother of 18-year-old murdered in Cleveland demands justice
Mother of 18-year-old murdered in Cleveland demands justice
Hawken School bus driver accused of driving drunk on the highway
Hawken School bus driver accused of driving drunk on the highway