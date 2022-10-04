Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry and milder the next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Coast storm (Ian remnants) continues to spin off the coast of Delaware and Maryland this morning. It is not moving. We are getting some high clouds with it tracking in from the east. We will go with a partly cloudy sky today. High temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. This coastal storm will finally move out tomorrow. It’ll be sunny and milder tomorrow. The warmest day of the week will be Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range. A strong cold front tracks through Thursday night. A big temperature swing on the way as a blast of chilly air will be in place Friday. Some lake effect showers and storms in the area. It looks like the best risk of rain Friday will be the first half of the day.

