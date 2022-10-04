2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio inmate clearing litter along highway dies after being hit during crash

File: Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
File: Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance(KTTC)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An inmate has died and several others were injured as a result of a Monday morning crash along an Ohio interstate in the Dayton area.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said several inmates assigned to the litter pick-up program were struck by a vehicle on I-75 near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard at around 11 a.m. on Monday

According to authorities, one inmate worker was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Additionally, three other inmates and a Montgomery County deputy were transported to an Ohio hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Two uninjured inmates were transported back to the jail to receive mental health counseling.

The interstate reopened nearly six hours after the crash.

