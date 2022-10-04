Parma barber collects donations for Hurricane Ian victims

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A local barbershop is asking for donations from people for Hurricane Ian victims.

Mario’s Barber Shop is collecting donations at 7526 Broadview Road in Parma.

They ask people to drop off cleaning supplies, tarps, socks, non-perishable food items, pajamas, socks, blankets, home improvement store gift cards, and new bedding.

Organizers say avoid donating used clothing and water.

Mario Innocenzi, the owner of the shop, has given back to people in need following other natural disasters for quite some time.

He says his crew ideally would like to be on the ground in Florida within the next two weeks, which is why the sooner you can get donations here, the better.

To deliver the donations to Florida, Innocenzi is teaming up with a local trucking company called BMLM Express LLC.

“What I am asking is local barbershops and cosmetology shops jump in. You got 50 to 100 customers a week, and ask them to bring something to your shop, get it to us. We will make sure it gets to Florida,” said Innocenzi.

Innocenzi said the plan right now is to head to the Ft. Meyers area.

