2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Profits from jewelry made with Machine Gun Kelly’s diamonds to benefit Shaker Heights schools

Machine Gun Kelly arrives at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM...
Machine Gun Kelly arrives at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Diamonds from Colson Baker, who may be better known as Machine Gun Kelly, are being repurposed to benefit his former hometown.

Marrow Fine Jewelry said the proceeds from rings made with Machine Gun Kelly’s black and white diamonds will benefit the Shaker Schools Foundation.

The rapper rocked the 880 diamonds, worth around $30,000, in a manicure sported at the 2022 Billboard Awards.

Machine Gun Kelly previously attended Shaker Heights High School.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Hawken School bus driver accused of driving drunk on the highway
(Source: WOIO)
Jury deliberating in trial for Akron woman accused of killing another woman
19 News
East Cleveland police officer pleads not guilty to theft, aggravated robbery while on duty
Alfonzo Cole (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
East Cleveland police officer pleads not guilty to theft, aggravated robbery while on duty