Profits from jewelry made with Machine Gun Kelly’s diamonds to benefit Shaker Heights schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Diamonds from Colson Baker, who may be better known as Machine Gun Kelly, are being repurposed to benefit his former hometown.

Marrow Fine Jewelry said the proceeds from rings made with Machine Gun Kelly’s black and white diamonds will benefit the Shaker Schools Foundation.

The rapper rocked the 880 diamonds, worth around $30,000, in a manicure sported at the 2022 Billboard Awards.

Machine Gun Kelly previously attended Shaker Heights High School.

