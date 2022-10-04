Several East Cleveland officers charged with assault after traffic stops

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several East Cleveland Police Officers have been charged with assault, among other charges, originating in March and April of this year, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor.

A release from the prosecutor’s office states that on March 31, East Cleveland Police officer Tyler Mundson, 30, attempted a traffic stop on the victim, 32.

East Cleveland officers Brian Stoll, 31, Daniel Toomer, 33, and Kyle Wood, 32, reportedly assisted in the pursuit.

The pursuit ended near Galewood Avenue and Ingalton Avenue in Cleveland, where police said the victim was arrested on scene.

Officials said during the pursuit, initial reports by Wood stated that the victim hit the front of his cruiser, but body camera video showed Wood rammed the rear side of the victim’s vehicle.

However, body camera footage found that during the arrest, the victim complied with officers’ commands, with both hands out the window and his vehicle parked.

Wood and Stoll then forcefully removed the victim from his car, and the release states that Wood and Stoll physically assaulted the victim, punching him and kneeing him in the head and torso, while Mundson assisted in handcuffing the victim.

Afterward, Wood is reported to falsely radio dispatch. stating that the victim has hit the front of his police cruiser and was resisting arrest.

Mundson’s police report of the incident states the same.

The officers are heard discussing the assault after the victim is placed in the cruiser, and back at the station, Stoll reportedly took the victim’s phone and smashed it multiple times.

The victim had been attempting to record the incident.

In another incident, Toomer attempted a traffic stop on another victim, 25.

Wood and Stoll, in another cruiser, and Mundson, in a third cruiser, assisted in the pursuit, which ended near 152nd Street and Lakeshore Boulevard.

Officers initially stated that during the pursuit, the victim hit Wood’s cruiser, causing him to spin out.

However, it was later revealed through body camera video that Wood hit the victim’s vehicle, causing the crash.

Body camera video also shows the victim had both hands up and was not resisting the officer’s commands.

Stoll forcefully removed the victim from the car, with both Wood and Stoll physically assaulting him.

Stoll forcefully positioned the victim in the back of the cruiser, and the victim called 911 after telling the officers he needed medical attention.

Cleveland EMS arrived, but the East Cleveland Officers sent them away, stating that no one needed medical assistance.

Cleveland Police also responded, and the East Cleveland officer’s obstructed CPD’s attempts to view the victim’s injuries.

CPD called for EMS despite the East Cleveland officer’s refusal, and the victim was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Kyle Wood was indicted on the following charges:

One count of Theft In Office

One count of Tampering With Evidence

One count of Assault

Two counts of Interfering With Civil Rights

Two counts of Dereliction Of Duty

One count of Felonious Assault

One count of Obstructing Justice

Two counts of Telecommunications Fraud

Tyler Mundson was indicted on the following charges:

One count of Theft In Office

Two counts of Tampering With Evidence

One count of Assault

Two counts of Interfering With Civil Rights

Two counts of Dereliction Of Duty

One count of Obstructing Justice

Brian Stoll was indicted on the following charges:

One count of Theft In Office

One count of Tampering With Evidence

Two counts of Assault

Two counts of Interfering With Civil Rights

Two counts of Dereliction Of Duty

One count of Felonious Assault

One count of Obstructing Justice

Daniel Toomer was indicted on the following charges:

One count of Theft In Office

One count of Tampering With Evidence

One count of Assault

One count of Interfering With Civil Rights

One count of Dereliction Of Duty

One count of Obstructing Justice

One count of Tampering Records

One count of Disrupting Public Service

Wood, Mundson, Stoll, and Toomer will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.

This is an ongoing investigation.

