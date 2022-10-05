16-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing and endangered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 4 to help find missing and endangered 16-year-old Paola Alers.

Alers was described by police as 5′ tall and 90 pounds.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a tan long-sleeved shirt, a black jacket, and gray sweatpants.

Call Cleveland Division of Police Second District Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234 if you see Alers or know where she may be.

Paola Alers (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

