Akron Children’s Hospital kicks off ‘SocktoberFest’ drive for patients

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - When you think of October, getting warm and cozy may be one of the first things to come to mind... But that feeling of comfort is harder to come by for children spending their Fall in the hospital.

That’s why Volunteer Services at Akron’s Children’s Hospital launched their “SocktoberFest” sock drive for patients during October.

All new socks – with tags - are appreciated through Oct. 31.

“Socks are something we always need,” said Vicki Parisi, director of Volunteer Services. “Some kids love fun, colorful, crazy patterns but socks are needed for all ages from infants to teens. It’s amazing how something little like a new pair of socks can cheer kids up when they are hospitalized.”

Collection boxes are at visitor desks on both the Akron and Mahoning Valley hospital campuses.

If you want to donate socks without having to drop them off at the hospital, child life specialists selected popular sock styles that you can buy from the Amazon wish lists.

The socks will automatically be delivered to the hospital campus whose wish list you purchase from.

Click here to view the Akron hospital campus wish list.

Click here to view the Mahoning Valley wish list.

