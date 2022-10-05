Akron man shot after altercation, investigation underway

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after a homicide took place Wednesday around 1 p.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Sumner Street, according to Akron Police.

The victim, a 58-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound. Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived.

Akron police said the victim was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, and the Summit County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Officers said they detained the shooter, Eric Pursley, 22, on the scene and he was later taken to the police station for questioning. He was charged with murder, and taken to the Summit County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing, however initial information shows that there was an apparent altercation between the shooter and the victim moments before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Tips can also be submitted to the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous,

