2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Akron man shot after altercation, investigation underway

The victim, a 58-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound. Officers administered first aid...
The victim, a 58-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound. Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived.(Source: 19 News)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after a homicide took place Wednesday around 1 p.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Sumner Street, according to Akron Police.

The victim, a 58-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound. Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived.

Akron police said the victim was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, and the Summit County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Officers said they detained the shooter, Eric Pursley, 22, on the scene and he was later taken to the police station for questioning. He was charged with murder, and taken to the Summit County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing, however initial information shows that there was an apparent altercation between the shooter and the victim moments before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Tips can also be submitted to the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous,

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Jail Cell
Death row survivors urge end to death penalty
(Source: Lake County Sheriff)
Lake County Sheriff deputies search for missing 7-year-old boy
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
(Source: WOIO)
Summit County officers shoot man who fired at police