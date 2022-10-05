2 Strong 4 Bullies
Alex Jones declines to put on a defense in defamation trial

FILE - Alex Jones declined to put on a defense at his defamation trial in Connecticut.
FILE - Alex Jones declined to put on a defense at his defamation trial in Connecticut.(The Alex Jones Show / InfoWars)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones declined to put on a defense at his defamation trial in Connecticut and was back in Texas as the jury was sent home in advance of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.

Jones has already been found liable.

The three men and three women are being asked to decide how much Jones should give the families of eight victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting and an FBI agent who all testified they have spent almost a decade being targets of harassment by those who believe the shooting didn’t happen.

