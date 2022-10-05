Ashtabula man convicted of involuntary manslaughter from 3-year drug investigation

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - A three-year drug investigation led to the conviction of an Ashtabula man for involuntary manslaughter, Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi confirmed.

Niemi said an Ashtabula County Jury found 71-year-old Marvin J. White guilty on the following charges:

two counts of involuntary manslaughter

two counts of corrupting another with drugs

three counts of trafficking in fentanyl-related compound

one count of aggravated possession of drugs

one count of possession of fentanyl-related compound

one count of possession of criminal tools

The guilty verdict is the result of the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County’s investigation following a drug overdose death, according to Niemi.

There are also additional pending indictments involving White set for future court appearances.

