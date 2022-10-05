2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ashtabula man convicted of involuntary manslaughter from 3-year drug investigation

Ashtabula County Sheriff
Ashtabula County Sheriff(Ashtabula County Sheriff)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - A three-year drug investigation led to the conviction of an Ashtabula man for involuntary manslaughter, Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi confirmed.

Niemi said an Ashtabula County Jury found 71-year-old Marvin J. White guilty on the following charges:

  • two counts of involuntary manslaughter
  • two counts of corrupting another with drugs
  • three counts of trafficking in fentanyl-related compound
  • one count of aggravated possession of drugs
  • one count of possession of fentanyl-related compound
  • one count of possession of criminal tools

The guilty verdict is the result of the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County’s investigation following a drug overdose death, according to Niemi.

There are also additional pending indictments involving White set for future court appearances.

White will face additional pending indictments in future court appearances, Niemi stated.

