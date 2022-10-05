Bags of methamphetamine, fentanyl found during traffic stop in Portage County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deputies with a specialized crime enforcement unit from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office helped confiscate a variety of drugs during an Oct. 4 traffic stop in Ravenna.

Investigators said a driver, who was not publicly identified, was initially pulled over for misdemeanor traffic violations near the intersection of Madison Street with West Riddle Avenue on Tuesday.

At least four bags of methamphetamine were found in the driver’s possession, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, as well as several packages of fentanyl and Xanax pills.

