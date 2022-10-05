2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Bags of methamphetamine, fentanyl found during traffic stop in Portage County

Drugs seized from Ravenna traffic stop
Drugs seized from Ravenna traffic stop(Portage County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deputies with a specialized crime enforcement unit from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office helped confiscate a variety of drugs during an Oct. 4 traffic stop in Ravenna.

Investigators said a driver, who was not publicly identified, was initially pulled over for misdemeanor traffic violations near the intersection of Madison Street with West Riddle Avenue on Tuesday.

At least four bags of methamphetamine were found in the driver’s possession, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, as well as several packages of fentanyl and Xanax pills.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian
Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian
The vicious attack was captured on the West Park couple's Ring doorbell camera.
West Park couple claims vicious attack could’ve been prevented if court had granted restraining order
A Richmond Heights police officer prepares to go on patrol
Surveillance cameras now required at Richmond Heights apartment complexes, police hope other cities follow suit
West Park couple claims vicious attack could’ve been prevented if court had granted restraining...
West Park couple claims vicious attack could’ve been prevented if court had granted restraining order