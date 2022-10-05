Bond hearing for 17-year-old accused of killing Parma teenager

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A now 17-year-old male accused of a deadly shooting in Parma in June has a bond hearing in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday afternoon.

Gunnar Galaszewski is being tried as adult for the murder of Lawrence Morgan, 17.

Lawrence Morgan (WOIO)

Parma police said Morgan was shot in the 5700 block of South Park Blvd. around 3 p.m. on June 21.

Officers arrived on the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls.

Morgan died from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Crime scene technicians recovered and photographed several bullet casings that were found in the street, said Parma Police Lt. Daniel Ciryak.

Galaszewski was arrested on June 22, after SWAT team members and Parma police officers executed a search warrant at a home on Liggett Drive in Parma.

Lt. Ciryak added the two juveniles did know each other and this was not a random shooting.

