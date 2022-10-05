2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Bond hearing for 17-year-old accused of killing Parma teenager

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A now 17-year-old male accused of a deadly shooting in Parma in June has a bond hearing in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday afternoon.

Gunnar Galaszewski is being tried as adult for the murder of Lawrence Morgan, 17.

Lawrence Morgan
Lawrence Morgan(WOIO)

Parma police said Morgan was shot in the 5700 block of South Park Blvd. around 3 p.m. on June 21.

Officers arrived on the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls.

Morgan died from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Crime scene technicians recovered and photographed several bullet casings that were found in the street, said Parma Police Lt. Daniel Ciryak.

Galaszewski was arrested on June 22, after SWAT team members and Parma police officers executed a search warrant at a home on Liggett Drive in Parma.

Lt. Ciryak added the two juveniles did know each other and this was not a random shooting.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Teshawn Cromity (Source: Family)
Cleveland man with mental health issues missing for more than a week
(Source: Viewer)
Woman loses control of her SUV, crashes into Garfield Heights garage
Cleveland script sign, skyline
Forbes ‘30 Under 30 Summit’ is coming to Cleveland, other Ohio cities through 2025
19 News
Forbes ‘30 Under 30 Summit’ is coming to Cleveland, other Ohio cities through 2025