2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland Guardians to face Tampa Bay Rays in AL Wild Card

Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor celebrates at first after hitting an RBI single off Chicago...
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor celebrates at first after hitting an RBI single off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Kendall Graveman during the 10th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Guardians know their official matchup for the Wild Card Round. The Tampa Bay Rays will be coming to Cleveland.

The Rays locked in their ticket for the Wild Card after their loss to the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 4.

The Guardians locked in their playoff berth after winning the AL Central Division on Sept. 25.

Both teams have one more game in the regular season before the two face off in Cleveland.

Game 1 is set for Friday, Oct. 7 at Progressive Field.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

The Cleveland Guardians no longer have a Mustard problem after he won his first race of the...
Mustard wins 1st Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog race of the year
Cleveland Guardians' relief pitcher Bryan Shaw plays during a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug....
Cleveland Guardians designate RHP Bryan Shaw for assignment, call up C Bo Naylor
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Enyel De Los Santos throws during the sixth inning of a...
Watch Guardians pitcher Enyel De Los Santos throw ‘immaculate inning’ in game against Rays
Cleveland Guardians players celebrate winning the American League Central in the locker room...
Cleveland Guardians announce dates for postseason ticket sales, AL Central Division championship celebration