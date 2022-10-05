Cleveland Guardians to face Tampa Bay Rays in AL Wild Card

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Guardians know their official matchup for the Wild Card Round. The Tampa Bay Rays will be coming to Cleveland.

The Guardians will officially host the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card Series...best of three series starts on Friday #ForTheLand — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) October 5, 2022

The Rays locked in their ticket for the Wild Card after their loss to the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 4.

The Guardians locked in their playoff berth after winning the AL Central Division on Sept. 25.

Both teams have one more game in the regular season before the two face off in Cleveland.

Game 1 is set for Friday, Oct. 7 at Progressive Field.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

