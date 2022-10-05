2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man with mental health issues missing for more than a week

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and family members are searching for a man with mental health issues who has been missing since Sept. 26.

According to family, Teshawn Cromity is also anti-social and becomes disoriented easily.

Teshawn Cromity
Teshawn Cromity((Source: Family))

Cromity’s aunt said his family just moved from the area of E. 55th Street and Hough Avenue to E. 105th Street and Union Avenue.

Cromity is not familiar with the Union-Miles neighborhood and probably got lost, said his aunt.

Family members are not even sure Cromity was wearing shoes when he left the house.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

