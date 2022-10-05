2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland mayor, other officials make ‘special announcement’ impacting Ohio’s businesses

By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State and local officials converged in Cleveland on Wednesday morning to make a “special announcement” aimed at impacting Ohio’s businesses.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb was joined by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and representatives from Forbes to recognize efforts to increase the number of entrepreneur and business owners in the state.

The event was held at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

This story will be updated.

