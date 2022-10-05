2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Death row survivors urge end to death penalty

By Brian Koster
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 11 people have been freed from Ohio’s death row based on evidence of their innocence they are among the 190 individuals who have been exonerated nationwide, according to The Ohio Innocence Tour.

The tour will be in Cleveland at the Dolan Science Center on the campus of John Carroll University (Donahue Room) on October 5 at 6 p.m.

The tour features people who have been sentenced to death for crimes they did not commit.

The speakers for this stop will include:

  • Sabrina Butler-Smith, the first female death row exoneree, sentenced to die in Mississippi in 1990
  • Kwame Ajamu, sentenced to die in Cleveland, Ohio in 1975

“Exonerations are a big reason Ohioans are ready to abandon the death penalty,” said Allison Cohen, interim executive director of Ohioans to Stop Executions.

The Ohio Innocence Tour will also be making stops in Columbus on Oct. 4, Cincinnati Oct. 10, Lima Oct. 11, and Toledo Oct. 12.

Watch the stream on this webpage starting at approximately 5:45 pm.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

The victim, a 58-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound. Officers administered first aid...
Akron man shot after altercation, investigation underway
(Source: Lake County Sheriff)
Lake County Sheriff deputies search for missing 7-year-old boy
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
(Source: WOIO)
Summit County officers shoot man who fired at police