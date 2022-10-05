Death row survivors urge end to death penalty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 11 people have been freed from Ohio’s death row based on evidence of their innocence they are among the 190 individuals who have been exonerated nationwide, according to The Ohio Innocence Tour.

The tour will be in Cleveland at the Dolan Science Center on the campus of John Carroll University (Donahue Room) on October 5 at 6 p.m.

The tour features people who have been sentenced to death for crimes they did not commit.

The speakers for this stop will include:

Sabrina Butler-Smith, the first female death row exoneree, sentenced to die in Mississippi in 1990

Kwame Ajamu , sentenced to die in Cleveland, Ohio in 1975

“Exonerations are a big reason Ohioans are ready to abandon the death penalty,” said Allison Cohen, interim executive director of Ohioans to Stop Executions.

The Ohio Innocence Tour will also be making stops in Columbus on Oct. 4, Cincinnati Oct. 10, Lima Oct. 11, and Toledo Oct. 12.

Watch the stream on this webpage starting at approximately 5:45 pm.

