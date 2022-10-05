Elephants at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo devour 1,500-pound pumpkin
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is celebrating the start of its annual Trick-or-Treat Fest by spoiling their elephants with a Halloween treat.
Officials gave the zoo’s African elephant population a pumpkin estimated to weigh around 1,500 pounds to play with and eat in front of visitors.
Male African elephants can grow up to 12,000 pounds.
The Halloween-themed event held at the zoo each year includes costumed characters and nearly two dozen trick-or-treat stations.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.