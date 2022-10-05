Elephants at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo devour 1,500-pound pumpkin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is celebrating the start of its annual Trick-or-Treat Fest by spoiling their elephants with a Halloween treat.

Officials gave the zoo’s African elephant population a pumpkin estimated to weigh around 1,500 pounds to play with and eat in front of visitors.

Male African elephants can grow up to 12,000 pounds.

The Halloween-themed event held at the zoo each year includes costumed characters and nearly two dozen trick-or-treat stations.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.