Elephants at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo devour 1,500-pound pumpkin

By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is celebrating the start of its annual Trick-or-Treat Fest by spoiling their elephants with a Halloween treat.

Officials gave the zoo’s African elephant population a pumpkin estimated to weigh around 1,500 pounds to play with and eat in front of visitors.

Male African elephants can grow up to 12,000 pounds.

The Halloween-themed event held at the zoo each year includes costumed characters and nearly two dozen trick-or-treat stations.

