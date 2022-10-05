Huron County officials share ‘urgent message’ following spike in overdoses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services issued an “urgent message” after noticing a spike in drug overdoses.

The overdose spike alert came on Tuesday after at least three incidents in a 24-hour span were reported in Huron County.

“Resources are available for those at risk of overdose,” the agency shared on social media.

Information and resources are offered over the phone by calling 419-681-6268.

The Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services said free doses of Naloxone, an overdose reversing treatment, are available through Let’s Get Real in Norwalk.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.