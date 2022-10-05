2 Strong 4 Bullies
Huron County officials share ‘urgent message’ following spike in overdoses

(WJRT)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services issued an “urgent message” after noticing a spike in drug overdoses.

The overdose spike alert came on Tuesday after at least three incidents in a 24-hour span were reported in Huron County.

Similar coverage: Northeast Ohio police warn of new opioids ‘40X stronger than fentanyl’

“Resources are available for those at risk of overdose,” the agency shared on social media.

Information and resources are offered over the phone by calling 419-681-6268.

The Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services said free doses of Naloxone, an overdose reversing treatment, are available through Let’s Get Real in Norwalk.

