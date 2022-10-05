2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lake County Sheriff deputies search for missing 7-year-old boy

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: The child has been located.

Lake County Sheriff deputies are searching for a 7-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said the child was last seen on foot in the Allegheny Drive area in Concord around 3:50 p.m.

Missing seven-year-old boy
Missing seven-year-old boy((Source: Lake County Sheriff))

He was wearing stretchy pants, a t-shirt and red sensory headphones.

According to deputies, if located, he may be reluctant to speak with you.

Please call 911 if you have any information.

