Lake County Sheriff deputies search for missing 7-year-old boy

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: The child has been located.

Lake County Sheriff deputies are searching for a 7-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said the child was last seen on foot in the Allegheny Drive area in Concord around 3:50 p.m.

Missing seven-year-old boy ((Source: Lake County Sheriff))

He was wearing stretchy pants, a t-shirt and red sensory headphones.

According to deputies, if located, he may be reluctant to speak with you.

Please call 911 if you have any information.

