2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man died after trying to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week, according to an official.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 34-year-old Markell Hope fell from the 15th-floor balcony of the Patrica Grand Hotel while attempting the maneuver at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Hope, of Akron, Ohio, died at the scene due to his injuries, according to Willard.

WMBF News has reached out to the Myrtle Beach Police Department for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Summit County officers shoot man who fired at police
(Source: WOIO)
Jury convicts Akron woman of killing another woman with scissors, knife
Elephants at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo devours 1,500-pound pumpkin
Elephants at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo devours 1,500-pound pumpkin
Elephants eating pumpkins at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on October 4, 2021
Elephants at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo devour 1,500-pound pumpkin