2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Man pleads no contest to punching Black woman, yelling racial slurs in viral Akron assault

Andrew Walls (Source: Akron police)
Andrew Walls (Source: Akron police)(Source: Summit County Jail)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 27-year-old Kent man caught on video punching a Black woman and yelling racial slurs, pleaded no contest in Akron Municipal Court Wednesday morning to one count of assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

Andrew Walls was originally charged with two counts of assault and one count of possessing weapons while intoxicated for the Feb. 27 attack in Highland Square.

The victim, Cameron Morgan, told police she heard racial slurs, including the N-word, were being yelled and told him to stop it.

Walls then yelled more slurs and punched Morgan in the face.

Others tackled Walls after the punch was swung.

Morgan suffered a split lip and bruising and sought medical attention before Akron police arrived.

The assault was captured on video and shared widely on social media platforms.

WARNING: The video and language is graphic.

I’m devastated right now. My 23-year-old daughter Cameron, who wouldn’t hurt anyone and has a heart of gold, was sucker...

Posted by David Lee Morgan Jr. on Sunday, February 27, 2022

The video on social media is how Walls was identified.

Walls will be sentenced by Akron Municipal Court Annalisa Williams on Oct. 21.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Drugs seized from Ravenna traffic stop
Bags of methamphetamine, fentanyl found during traffic stop in Portage County
Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian
Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian
The vicious attack was captured on the West Park couple's Ring doorbell camera.
West Park couple claims vicious attack could’ve been prevented if court had granted restraining order
A Richmond Heights police officer prepares to go on patrol
Surveillance cameras now required at Richmond Heights apartment complexes, police hope other cities follow suit