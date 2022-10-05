Myles Garrett returns to practice for Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just 9 days after a serious car crash, Myles Garrett was back in uniform for the Browns at Wednesday’s practice in Berea.

Kevin Stefanski, who spoke to media before practice, is hoping to get both his star defensive ends, Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, back for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

I think every coach wants great players out there, and you are always asking the general manager, ‘Hey, give me more great players’ – it makes you a better coach,” Stefanski said. “With those two players in particular, they are both really physical football players, and I think it shows in the run and in the pass. When you are playing run defense and you are knocking people back and you are setting the edge and sometimes you are setting the edge so that somebody else can make the play. I think both of those guys are adept at that.”

The Browns and Chargers square off Sunday at 1 p.m. on 19 News.

