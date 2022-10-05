North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police.

Police said that in September, a female came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly.

The female, in an attempt to get the man to leave her alone, said that she was 15 years old.

However, this did not stop the man, according to police.

SVPD took over, contacting the man, Mark Barnes, 37, who believed he was still texting the 15-year-old from the previous conversation.

Over five days, explicit photos and messages were sent by Barnes to SVPD.

Barnes also made attempts to pick up the teen at a high school, police said, as well as meet up to drop off a phone so they would not be caught by a parent.

Once they had identified Barnes through text and investigation, arrest warrants were issued and Barnes was arrested without incident.

Police said he fully cooperated with law enforcement during interviews, and was taken to the Lorain County Jail to await his court date.

This is an ongoing investigation, and updates will be made as they become available.

