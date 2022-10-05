Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming for now; a sharp change Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pleasant day out there today. High temperatures around 70 degrees. Enjoy the sunny day. It’ll be warmer tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the 70s for most of us. The next big thing will be a strong cold front that tracks through the area Thursday night. A blast of cold air behind the front. There will be an over 20 degree temperature change Friday. Lake effect showers and storms in the area. The best risk of rain looks to be early in the morning. Afternoon temperatures Friday in the 50 to 55 degree range. These fronts can mean business this time of year.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.