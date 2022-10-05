2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma Heights work to fix fire hydrant and speeding issue on busy road

By Aria Janel
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on Mandalay drive in Parma Heights are still reminded of a car accident that happened back in July.

“She hit this fire hydrant about 50 or 60 miles an hour and then she broke it off and then the tree next door is the only thing that saved her,” explained neighbor Leonard Snuffer.

Snuffer told 19 News the fire hydrant in front of his home has been out of service since the accident, making him worried that if a fire happens there won’t be any access to water.

“I watch channel 19 and I seen you guys do this so I said to myself I’m gonna call them and see what happens,” said Snuffer.

Our team contacted the Parma Heights Fire Department, who told us a work order was placed to fix the hydrant back in July.

According to the Chief, Cleveland Water is responsible for fixing not just this hydrant but 24 others that are waiting to be serviced.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Water told us the fire hydrant on Mandalay will be fixed on Wednesday, as for the others they are still looking into those repairs.

Snuffer also told 19 News that Mandalay has a speeding issue, he says after several phone calls to the city he wants to know why nothing is being done.

Our team reached out to Parma Heights Police who told us they don’t have any records of Snuffer’s calls but they are aware that Mandalay is a high trafficked area.

They told 19 News since July they have written several tickets for speeding and have been patrolling the street more.

