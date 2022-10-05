2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school

Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.(Cook County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) – A sheriff’s office captain died from a heart attack Monday while breaking up a high school fight in Georgia.

Capt. Terry Arnold was breaking up a two-person fight at Cook County High School, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

After Arnold and a school employee restrained one of the students from the fight, Arnold suddenly collapsed, the sheriff’s office said. Medical personnel at the school gave him first aid until first responders arrived and took him to South Georgia Medical Center. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the CCSO. His most recent position was as the supervisor and director of the School Resource Officers Division for the sheriff’s office and the Cook County School System. He had previously served in the Adel Police Department and the Remerton Police Department.

Arnold is survived by his son, four daughters, and 10 grandchildren.

The CCSO said Arnold is the first recorded line of duty death in the history of the department.

Copyright 2022 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

