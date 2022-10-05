Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family from Solon says they’re lucky to be alive after riding out the eye of Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral.

“It’s a war zone here,” said Lin Laudel.

This was Laudel and her husband’s first major hurricane since moving to the sunshine state and she says they’re just lucky to be alive.

“It was terrifying,” said Laudel. “The windows were shaking, they were impact hurricane glass. The pocket doors were shaking. You could hear the wind howling.”

They sheltered in their neighbor’s two-story home, making sure they could stay above water.

“Boats are on their sides, boats are in people’s front yards,” said Laudel. “Our pools are black, might have snakes in them, we don’t know. It’s amazing what you find in your yards...”

Things like fish and lawn chairs.

On top of the physical damage, the Laudels and hundreds of thousands of others have been without power, internet and limited cell connectivity.

It took hours just to get in touch with Laudel for her interview.

Despite all the damage, there are plenty of good stories coming out of Florida.

“People are driving in from Miami and different church groups and they’re passing out water, and flashlights, and tooth paste,” said Laudel. “So that’s a god send.”

The smallest acts of kindness are a huge relief to survivors of Ian.

While they may be in survival mode now, they know with the resiliency of their community, they’ll come out the other side.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.