Summit County officers shoot man who fired at police

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Township police officers shot a home owner who fired several shots at them Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of East Waterloo Road.

#BreakingNews @cleveland19news is on scene of a reported police-involved shooting this afternoon in Springfield Township. We are on scene awaiting details from Springfield Township Police. ⁦@cleveland19news⁩ pic.twitter.com/PR9UfjUxIA — Cassandra Nist (@cassienist) October 5, 2022

According to officials, Springfield Township police officers were investigating a zoning law violation at a residence.

While conducting the investigation, the officers were shot at by the property owner, said Springfield Township Police Sergeant Eric East.

The officers returned fire, striking the suspect, said Sergeant East.

The suspect was transported to Akron City Hospital where his condition is unknown. His name is not being released.

None of the officers were injured.

Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are on scene and will be handling the investigation.

The officers have been placed on mandatory administrative leave, which is customary in officer involved shooting, added Sergeant East.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.