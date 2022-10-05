2 Strong 4 Bullies
Summit County officers shoot man who fired at police

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Township police officers shot a home owner who fired several shots at them Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of East Waterloo Road.

According to officials, Springfield Township police officers were investigating a zoning law violation at a residence.

While conducting the investigation, the officers were shot at by the property owner, said Springfield Township Police Sergeant Eric East.

The officers returned fire, striking the suspect, said Sergeant East.

The suspect was transported to Akron City Hospital where his condition is unknown. His name is not being released.

None of the officers were injured.

Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are on scene and will be handling the investigation.

The officers have been placed on mandatory administrative leave, which is customary in officer involved shooting, added Sergeant East.

