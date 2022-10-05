2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect breaks into Solon High School stadium concession stand, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into the Solon High School stadium concession stand early Saturday morning is on the loose, police confirmed, and officers need the community’s help identifying them.

Solon Police said workers reported the break-in when they saw damage to the concession stand door on Oct. 1.

Security footage caught the suspect at 6:10 a.m., according to police.

It is unclear what is missing at this point in the ongoing investigation.

Take a close look at the surveillance footage shared by Solon Police:

Call 440-337-1479 or email rcunningham@solonohio.org if you recognize this suspect.

“If it’s YOU, it’s best to turn yourself in before we figure it out,” Solon Police advised the suspect on Facebook.

