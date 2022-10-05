2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers in Northeast Ohio have seen gas prices go up by as much as 40 cents in the past week and there are two main reasons.

Any time there is a disruption at an oil refinery, which is where gasoline is produced, there is going to be a jump in prices because supply is cut in that area.

Prices in Ohio and neighboring states are now seeing the impact of the Sept. 20 refinery fire in Toledo that killed two.

Related: 2 dead in BP refinery fire in Ohio

That facility is still not back online, impacting the region.

The second reason was just announced and will impact prices in the coming weeks.

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, announced Wednesday it could be cutting oil production by 2 million barrels a day.

A cut of this size represents about 2% of the world’s production.

With less production, the oil being sold on open markets will become more valuable and costly, which will drive gas prices even higher.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Summit County officers shoot man who fired at police
Mark Barnes
North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’
Gina Miller
Psychic swindler: How police brought down a million dollar fortunetelling fraud
Evidence photo
The Psychic Swindler