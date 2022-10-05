Final warm day for a while tomorrow; cold air arrives Friday (Northeast Ohio weather)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a beautiful start to the week, we have one more day of gorgeous Fall weather before a cold front arrives and spoils all of our fun.

Temperatures will soar into the low to mid 70s Thursday afternoon.

There will be ample cloudiness in the area during the morning but sunshine will return in the afternoon.

The aforementioned cold front will move in Thursday night.

This will bring numerous showers into Northeast Ohio by early Friday morning.

Scattered showers will continue through the morning.

In the wake of the front, cold air will move in over the warmer waters of Lake Erie.

You know what that means.

Lake effect rain will develop on Friday afternoon.

Friday will also be a cold and breezy day.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the low 50s.

Chilly air will linger through the weekend.

