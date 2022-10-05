2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman loses control of her SUV, crashes into Garfield Heights garage

(Source: Viewer)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver crashed into the attached garage of a home on E. 135th Street early Wednesday morning, causing the structure to collapse.

Garfield Heights police said they were called out to the 5800 block of E. 135th Street around 3:30 a.m. after a neighbor heard a vehicle speeding and then a loud boom.

When they arrived on scene, officers said they spotted a woman walking away from the crash.

Police stopped and interviewed her and determined she had been the one driving the SUV.

Nya Archibald was cited for failure to control and no operator’s license.

Archibald was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Nobody inside the home was injured.

