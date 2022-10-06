5 men arrested at Amherst motel for prostitution, police say

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation on suspected human trafficking and prostitution led to the arrest of five men at a Motel 6, Amherst Police confirmed.

Amherst Police and the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Investigative Unit conducted the joint enforcement operation on Sept. 27 at 704 North Leavitt Rd., according to APD.

APD said the following men were arrested and charged with engaging in prostitution and criminal tools:

43-year-old Kenneth McCarty of Sandusky

48-year-old Scott Haynes of Oberlin

37-year-old Demein Lind of Sheffield Village

67-year-old Lorenz Leopold of Fairview Park

40-year-old Arron Tenoschok of Elyria

Tenoschok was also charged with possession of drugs and taken to Lorain County Jail, according to APD.

Arron Tenoschok (Amherst Police)

