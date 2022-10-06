2 Strong 4 Bullies
5 men arrested at Amherst motel for prostitution, police say

Arron Tenoschok
Arron Tenoschok(Amherst Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation on suspected human trafficking and prostitution led to the arrest of five men at a Motel 6, Amherst Police confirmed.

Amherst Police and the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Investigative Unit conducted the joint enforcement operation on Sept. 27 at 704 North Leavitt Rd., according to APD.

APD said the following men were arrested and charged with engaging in prostitution and criminal tools:

  • 43-year-old Kenneth McCarty of Sandusky
  • 48-year-old Scott Haynes of Oberlin
  • 37-year-old Demein Lind of Sheffield Village
  • 67-year-old Lorenz Leopold of Fairview Park
  • 40-year-old Arron Tenoschok of Elyria

Tenoschok was also charged with possession of drugs and taken to Lorain County Jail, according to APD.

