Akron crash during funeral procession leads to death of 12-year-old, 6-year-old in critical condition

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police have confirmed that a crash occurred Thursday on South Arlington Street between 5th and 7th Avenue during a funeral procession.

APD said that a 12-year-old and 6-year-old were involved in the crash, one being ejected and one partially ejected.

Both children were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where the 12-year-old later died, and the 6-year-old was left in critical condition.

Later after the crash, a 19-year-old showed up at Akron General Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police.

UPDATE: Due to misinformation being posted on social media, APD would like to clarify that this was NOT an... Posted by Akron Police Department on Thursday, October 6, 2022

Police stated that the shooting was a result of an argument following the crash, and his injuries are non-life threatening.

They do not know his involvement, if any, in the crash at this time.

South Arlington is closed in both directions, according to APD, and ask that you avoid the area until further notice.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

