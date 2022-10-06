2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Akron crash during funeral procession leads to death of 12-year-old, 6-year-old in critical condition

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police have confirmed that a crash occurred Thursday on South Arlington Street between 5th and 7th Avenue during a funeral procession.

APD said that a 12-year-old and 6-year-old were involved in the crash, one being ejected and one partially ejected.

Both children were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where the 12-year-old later died, and the 6-year-old was left in critical condition.

Later after the crash, a 19-year-old showed up at Akron General Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police.

UPDATE: Due to misinformation being posted on social media, APD would like to clarify that this was NOT an...

Posted by Akron Police Department on Thursday, October 6, 2022

Police stated that the shooting was a result of an argument following the crash, and his injuries are non-life threatening.

They do not know his involvement, if any, in the crash at this time.

South Arlington is closed in both directions, according to APD, and ask that you avoid the area until further notice.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

A family on Cleveland's Westside home's porch fell off after a driver slammed into their house.
Driver crashes in Cleveland home, police searching for driver
Shane Bieber
Shane Bieber
Pictured is Morton Mandel (left) shaking hands with current Cleveland Clinic CEO Dr. Tom...
$30 million gift to Cleveland Clinic hopes to spark innovation
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges